Popular Myrtle Beach Palace Theatre to be demolished

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Palace Theatre in Myrtle Beach will be torn down, according to Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea.

Kruea confirms representatives for Chapin Co., the registered owners of the Palace Theatre, informed the city the building will be demolished.

The Palace Theatre was one of the many buildings damaged by Hurricane Matthew, but it’s now an eyesore to the City of Myrtle Beach. Court documents reveal that Myrtle Beach conducted an on-site inspection of the Palace Theatre Jan. 10, and the building is not up to code.

The city requested the owners of the property to either get the building in line with city codes, or tear it down. Myrtle Beach Chief Building Official Bruce Boulineau says lawyers for Chapin Co. requested a 60 day extension on the hearing that would be the deciding factor on the Myrtle Beach attraction.

On Tuesday, Kruea said the building will be torn down, but because the demolition hasn’t been permitted yet, an exact timeline of when construction will begin isn’t available.

