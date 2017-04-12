Statewide search remains in effect for Newcomerstown officer’s shooters

NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH (WCMH/AP) – A statewide manhunt is still underway Wednesday for two men wanted in the shooting of a police officer in eastern Ohio.

Newcomerstown Police Officer Bryan Eubanks was shot in the arm Tuesday but was released from the hospital later that day.

Eubanks, who has been with the department since 2007 and a police officer for about 15 years, said he made a traffic stop Tuesday on a black Geo Tracker without front or rear license plates.

As he approached the SUV, Eubanks said he only made it to the driver’s side doorjamb before two gunshots were fired by the man in the passenger seat of the SUV.

“I did not even make it to the driver himself,” Eubanks said. “He was sitting there, both hands on the wheel, facing forward.”

Eubanks was taken to a hospital after being shot in the arm. He was wearing a ballistic vest at the time.

“I think he was shooting to kill me, because the gun was originally pointed at my face, and I moved and that’s how I got shot in the arm,” Eubanks said

Newcomerstown police sent out an alert naming a 28-year-old man as a possible suspect, but that man was cleared of any wrongdoing after turning himself in to police.

As of Wednesday morning, both suspects were still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Both suspects were described as white men. The passenger had neck tattoos of flames or of cursive writing, according to Eubanks, while the driver had brown hair and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. Both men are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s.