Troopers have already made more than 4,500 drug arrests along Ohio roadways this year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol have made more than 4,500 drug arrests along roadways so far this year; about 400 more than this time in 2016.

According to the OSHP, there have been 4,531 drug violations as of April 9, 2017. This time last year, there were 4,156 drug arrests during the same span of time.

In one instance in February, a New York man was stopped by OSHP troopers in Madison County and more than six pounds of cocaine and two pounds of heroin, valued at approximately $600,000, were seized following a traffic stop.

While the overall numbers in the state are up, in Franklin County, the amount of drug arrests along the roadways are down from 241 in 2016, to 166 in 2017.

However, in Delaware County has seen a significant increase with 107 violations so far this year, compared to 61 in 2016.

Overall for the OSHP District 6, which features most of central Ohio, the number is slightly up to 630 in 2017 from 621 last year.

However, Districts 5 (western Ohio), 7 (eastern Ohio), and 8 (southwest Ohio) all saw significant increases.

 

