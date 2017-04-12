Two Columbus post office locations open late for last-minute tax filing

By Published:
A 1040 tax form appears on display, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in New York. The IRS is delaying tax refunds for millions of low-income families as the agency steps up efforts to combat identity theft and fraud. Starting in 2017, a federal law requires the tax agency to delay refunds until Feb. 15 for people who claim the earned income tax credit and the additional child tax credit. The IRS says processing times will delay most of the refunds until the end of February. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two Columbus post office locations will stay open a little later on April 18 to accommodate last-minute tax filers.

Credit card postage sales will be available until 10pm at the Columbus Main Post Office at 850 Twin Rivers Drive and the Citygate Station at 2323 Citygate Drive.

The Columbus Main Post Office will be open one hour later, until 8pm., for full-service retail transactions.

The Citygate Station will close at its regular 8pm. time.

Tax returns with postage already applied and mailed by 11:59pm in the blue collection boxes at the Main Post Office or Citygate Station on April 18 will receive an April 18 postmark, according to the post office.

The 11:59pm deadline does not apply to other post office locations. All other locations will maintain normal hours and collection times.

Self-service kiosks can be used to buy stamps and mail tax returns 24 hours a day and seven days a week leading up to tax day.

