Weather to predict a Jacket playoff win tonight?

Columbus (WCMH) – With the Jackets opening their playoff run tonight, I thought it would be interesting to see a “trend” that might hint at a final score tonight.

The Jackets have played the Penguins 6 times this year so far:

October 2nd (home): Lost 0-2 (pre-season)

October 8th (away): Won 5-3 (pre-season)

December 22nd (home): Won 7-1

February 3rd (away): Lost 3-4 (in OT)

February 17th (home): Won 2-1 (in OT)

April 4th (away): Lost 1-4

But when I dug deeper into the stats, I noticed we had some similarities:

High in the 70s 1 time on gameday in Columbus

Highs in the 60s 3 times on gameday in Columbus

Highs in the 30s 2 times on gameday in Columbus

Also, we have had mostly cloudy or cloudy days on 5 of the 6 days.

So… today we had a high temp of 66 degrees with mostly sunny skies:

We have had one other day, on October 8th with a high of 66 degrees and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies… the outcome… JACKETS WIN!!!

My forecast for tonight:

Since it is a playoff game, and not a preseason game, Mother Nature would hint at a Jackets Win, but I think it will be closer… Jackets 5-3

If you every have questions about climatology, silly weather stats, or any other serious weather question, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave