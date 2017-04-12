Weather to predict a Jacket playoff win tonight?

Columbus (WCMH) – With the Jackets opening their playoff run tonight, I thought it would be interesting to see a “trend” that might hint at a final score tonight.
The Jackets have played the Penguins 6 times this year so far:
- October 2nd (home): Lost 0-2 (pre-season)
- October 8th (away): Won 5-3 (pre-season)
- December 22nd (home): Won 7-1
- February 3rd (away): Lost 3-4 (in OT)
- February 17th (home): Won 2-1 (in OT)
- April 4th (away): Lost 1-4
But when I dug deeper into the stats, I noticed we had some similarities:
- High in the 70s 1 time on gameday in Columbus
- Highs in the 60s 3 times on gameday in Columbus
- Highs in the 30s 2 times on gameday in Columbus
Also, we have had mostly cloudy or cloudy days on 5 of the 6 days.
So… today we had a high temp of 66 degrees with mostly sunny skies:
We have had one other day, on October 8th with a high of 66 degrees and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies… the outcome… JACKETS WIN!!!
My forecast for tonight:
Since it is a playoff game, and not a preseason game, Mother Nature would hint at a Jackets Win, but I think it will be closer… Jackets 5-3
If you every have questions about climatology, silly weather stats, or any other serious weather question, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com
-Dave