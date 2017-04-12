Kanawha County elementary school teacher is facing charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, WOWK-TV reports.

According to the St. Albans Police Department, Amanda Freeman was arrested at around 10:00pm on April 10th at the BP on Kanawha Terrace and Walnut Street in St. Albans.

Police say Freeman is a teacher at Kanawha City Elementary School. She’s listed as an school employee on the Kanawha County Schools website.

Freeman is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail. Her bond is set at $2,500.