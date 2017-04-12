COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Blue Jacket fever can be felt throughout Deer Run Elementary School in Dublin.

In preparation for Wednesday night’s big game, young Jackets fans sported their favorite jerseys and celebration signs.

“There are no words for how excited I am,” said fifth grader John Cseplo.

They took some time off from their schoolwork to cheer on the Blue Jackets.

“It’s so much fun to finally yell in school,” said an excited Cseplo.

These lucky students are the winners of the Columbus Blue Jackets picture contest.

“The day before spring break we all made signs and they brought in their gear and we took the picture,” said fifth grade teacher Nancy Moore. “They have really been into the whole contest and we were so excited they were actually in the room when my phone rang and I answered it.”

“We all started screaming in Mrs. Moore’s room and then we told the other rooms. Every reaction in all the rooms were screams and screams,” said fifth grader Austin Gade.

A day’s work of fun, with fingers crossed for a Blue Jackets win.

“Hopefully they can remember a long time ago in fifth grade this great day and hopefully tonight we I’ll have a great win ahead of us,” said Moore.