Abigail Wexner named commencement speaker for Ohio State class of 2017

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University announced Wednesday that trustee and philanthropist Abigail Wexner will deliver the 2017 commencement speech.

According to the university, Wexner “is a lawyer and community volunteer, and is involved in philanthropic work nationally and locally, with a particular focus on children’s issues.”

She was appointed to a 9-year term on OSU’s board of trustees in 2014 and serves on the board of multiple other local organizations.

“It is a delight to welcome Abigail Wexner to speak at our 415th commencement ceremony,” said Ohio State President Michael V. Drake in a press release. “Abigail’s decades of community service and philanthropy are shining examples for all who aspire to profoundly impact the lives of others. Her compassion and determination are true assets to our university and will no doubt inspire our graduates as they set out to elevate our communities, the state and the broader world.”

Graduation is Sunday, May 7, at Ohio Stadium.

