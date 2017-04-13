Bond set at $1 million for woman accused of killing OSU student with her car

By Published:
Madelyn Hart

CINCINNATI (AP) – A woman charged with murder denies intentionally hitting an Ohio State University student with her car and dragging her during an altercation in downtown Cincinnati.

A judge set bond at $1 million for 20-year-old Briana Benson on Thursday after she pleaded not guilty in the death of Madelyn Hart. Hart was a freshman at Ohio State University.

The charges against Benson also include felonious assault, aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after a crash.

An attorney for the Cincinnati woman says Benson strongly denies intentionally hitting Hart and has cooperated with investigators.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters alleges Benson hit Hart intentionally on March 26, dragging her about 88 feet (27 meters).

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s