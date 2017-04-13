WASHINGTON (WCMH) — British and other European intelligence agencies intercepted communications between President Donald Trump’s associates and representatives from Russia, then passed the information on to their United States counterparts, sources tell CNN.

The agencies tell CNN they were not targeting the president.

The communications were captured during “routine surveillance” of Russian officials and other Russian people known to western intelligence. Agencies involved include GCHQ, the British intelligence agency responsible for communications surveillance.

The European agencies detected “multiple communications over several months between the Trump associates and Russian individuals” and passed the information along to the United States.

The communications will likely be scrutinized as part of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s ongoing investigation.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.