British intelligence passed Russian communications with Trump associates on to US counterparts

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — British and other European intelligence agencies intercepted communications between President Donald Trump’s associates and representatives from Russia, then passed the information on to their United States counterparts, sources tell CNN.

The agencies tell CNN they were not targeting the president.

The communications were captured during “routine surveillance” of Russian officials and other Russian people known to western intelligence. Agencies involved include GCHQ, the British intelligence agency responsible for communications surveillance.

The European agencies detected “multiple communications over several months between the Trump associates and Russian individuals” and passed the information along to the United States.

The communications will likely be scrutinized as part of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s ongoing investigation.

