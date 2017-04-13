City of Columbus celebrates two long-time employees

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Columbus City employees with nearly 110 years of combined service were honored on Thursday at the Columbus 2017 Employee Recognition ceremony.

Police Lt. Karl Barth has been on the force since 1962. City Auditor Hugh Dorrian has been a city employee since 1965. Dorrian said he was the city Treasurer from 65 to 69, until his first appointment to City Auditor.

While speaking at the podium, he deflected praise from himself to all other city employees.

“You are very special to over 800 thousand people in this city. And over these 51-plus years, I have been very proud to be able to say that I’ve been a city employee,” said Dorrian to an auditorium full of city employees at the Police Training Academy.

Dorrian served under six different mayors and was elected to office 12 times, he also won national awards 37 years in a row for his managing of city finances, but said he will retire after this term.

“I thank you for letting me be part of you, because you are special, God bless you,” Dorrian said.

Lt. Karl Barth has been on the force for 55 years and met all the Presidents since John Kennedy. NBC4 asked him who was his favorite?

“Probably Ronald Reagan, he was a very nice gentleman, well they have all been nice when you meet them, but he kind of stood out,” Barth said.

And he has not been idle during much of that time.

“Catching some bank robbers, the first Ford Dealer’s 500, first Red White and Boom, first marathon, I could go on and on,” Barth lamented.

Barth has been in the police traffic division most of his career, including stints as a motorcycle officer. Although policing can be a dangerous job, Lt. Barth said he has stuck by the same belief his whole career.

“It can be dangerous, but as long as you treat people decently, most of them treat you the same,” Barth said.

Lt. Barth and Hugh Dorrian are just two of the approximately 9,900 other full-time public employees working for the City of Columbus, a city with a combined salary for personnel of $638 million.