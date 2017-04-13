Dad to walk his daughter down the aisle thanks to life-saving lung transplant

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) – A North Carolina pastor will be able to walk his daughter down the aisle thanks to a lung transplant that came just in time.

WJW reported Tim Cox was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, an incurable disease that causes progressive scarring of the lungs.

Even relying on an oxygen tank, he still struggled to breathe.

“I depended on it more and more. Soon I went to 24/7 that I needed it, at 2 liters a minute,” Cox said.

He was moved to the Cleveland Clinic after doctors determined he would need a lung transplant. In May of 2016, he received the transplant, according to WJW.

“He met all the criteria and it’s a very stringent criteria people have to meet,” said Dr. Usman Ahmad. ”They have to be otherwise healthy. All their other organs have to be in good shape and it really has to be a single organ failure, so we can replace that organ and get their body back on track.”

His recovery was slowed after he suffered a stroke 10 days after his transplant.

After nearly a full year of recovery in Cleveland, he will return to North Carolina for his daughter’s wedding.

“I play that in my mind so much and he has a special relationship with both of our daughters,” said Tim’s wife Diane Cox. “He really is a great dad.”

Tim credits his strong faith and will to survive for his miraculous recovery.

“It’s fitting that you’re interviewing me now during Passion Week because someone gave their life for me, much like Jesus Christ,” said Tim.

After the wedding, Tim will return to Cleveland to resume treatments.