DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Police in Dublin are searching for a missing 78-year-old man last seen at Lifetime Fitness on Sawmill Road.

According to Dublin police, Abdullahi Gure Abdulle was last seen in the area of Hard Road and Sawmill Road Thursday.

He was last seen wearing an olive jacket and blue jeans.

Police say Abdulle suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dublin police at 614-889-1112