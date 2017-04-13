Easter Sunday climatology in Columbus

Columbus (WCMH) – I spent the morning going through every Easter Sunday that we had weather data for, so since 1878. It looks like this Sunday will be the 24th warmest Easter Sunday on record.
Easter Sunday changes dates every year:
Easter Sunday can fall anywhere from March 22nd, to April 25th, that is why there is wide range of temperatures, and even precipitation that falls on Easter Sunday.
Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon that falls on or after the start of Spring, which is determined as March 21st.
Since we had our “Pink” Full Moon earlier this week, and it was the first full moon of Spring, Easter falls this upcoming Sunday.
Since the date of Easter falls in a 35 day window, we have had snow, rain, cold, and 80s too!
Our forecast high temperature for this Sunday would match last Easter Sunday (3-27-16) at 75 degrees, the 24th warmest on record for Easter Sunday!
- Highs in the 80s 9 times
- Highs in the 70s 33 times
- Highs in the 60s 32 times
- Highs in the 50s 34 times
- Highs in the 40s 23 times
- Highs in the 30s 7 time
- Highs in the 20s 1 time
- Warmest high temperature 86 (4-13-1941 record high)
- Coldest high temperature 25 (3-24-1940, record cold high temp)
- Lows in the teens 2 times
- Lows in the 20s 26 times
- Lows in the 30s 50 times
- Lows in the 40s 37 times
- Lows in the 50s 23 times
- Lows in the 60s 1 time
- Warmest low temp 62 (4-22-1973)
- Coldest low temp 13 (3-24-1940)
- Only record low temp 15 (4-1-1923)
- Dusting of snow 13 days
- Measurable snow 6 days
- total snowfall 4.1″
- heaviest snowfall 1.9″ (3-29-1970) daily record
- Drizzle/mist 23 days
- Measurable rain 59 days
- total rainfall 13.51″
- heaviest rainfall 1.33″ (3-27-1921)
Since 1878 Easter Sunday has occurred on April 16th 5 other times, this will be the 6th this year:
Almost every Easter Sunday on April 16th is warm & wet, this one will be no different.
Below is a full data set I collected for every single Easter Sunday since 1878 for Columbus:
I noted the date, high temp, low temp, rain (0 = mist/not measurable), snow (0 = a dusting/not measurable)
If you have any questions about climate, seasonal climate, Easter weather, or any other weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com
-Dave
|high
|low
|rain
|snow
|1878
|21-Apr
|66
|44
|0.12
|1879
|13-Apr
|50
|37
|0.06
|1880
|28-Mar
|47
|36
|0.04
|1881
|17-Apr
|56
|40
|0.08
|1882
|9-Apr
|57
|42
|0.59
|1883
|25-Mar
|55
|33
|1884
|13-Apr
|60
|44
|0.03
|1885
|5-Apr
|65
|34
|0.01
|1886
|25-Apr
|81
|55
|1887
|10-Apr
|76
|48
|1888
|1-Apr
|76
|41
|1889
|21-Apr
|66
|52
|1890
|6-Apr
|68
|37
|1891
|29-Mar
|56
|30
|1892
|17-Apr
|58
|42
|0
|1893
|2-Apr
|61
|31
|1894
|25-Mar
|31
|24
|0
|0
|1895
|14-Apr
|46
|37
|0.01
|1896
|5-Apr
|59
|29
|1897
|18-Apr
|64
|32
|1898
|10-Apr
|59
|40
|0
|1899
|2-Apr
|40
|23
|0
|0
|1900
|15-Apr
|63
|36
|1901
|7-Apr
|76
|50
|1902
|30-Mar
|54
|36
|0.26
|0
|1903
|12-Apr
|72
|56
|0.22
|1904
|3-Apr
|36
|28
|0
|0
|1905
|23-Apr
|63
|40
|1906
|15-Apr
|48
|39
|0.03
|1907
|31-Mar
|48
|24
|1908
|19-Apr
|67
|50
|1909
|11-Apr
|67
|26
|1910
|27-Mar
|81
|51
|1911
|16-Apr
|52
|35
|0.04
|1912
|7-Apr
|61
|33
|0.17
|1913
|23-Mar
|64
|33
|0.53
|1914
|12-Apr
|57
|27
|1915
|4-Apr
|54
|26
|1916
|23-Apr
|50
|37
|0.01
|1917
|8-Apr
|37
|27
|0.03
|1918
|31-Mar
|70
|42
|1919
|20-Apr
|70
|48
|0.24
|1920
|4-Apr
|52
|36
|0.09
|1921
|27-Mar
|78
|57
|1.33
|1922
|16-Apr
|76
|45
|1923
|1-Apr
|41
|15
|1924
|20-Apr
|51
|42
|0
|1925
|12-Apr
|72
|38
|1926
|4-Apr
|48
|26
|1927
|17-Apr
|74
|49
|1928
|8-Apr
|39
|30
|0.01
|0.1
|1929
|31-Mar
|70
|49
|0
|1930
|20-Apr
|67
|46
|1931
|5-Apr
|53
|34
|1932
|27-Mar
|43
|35
|0.01
|0
|1933
|16-Apr
|69
|50
|0.36
|1934
|1-Apr
|72
|37
|0
|1935
|21-Apr
|64
|44
|1936
|12-Apr
|56
|41
|0
|1937
|28-Mar
|40
|24
|1938
|17-Apr
|78
|59
|0.01
|1939
|9-Apr
|54
|31
|0.15
|0
|1940
|24-Mar
|25
|13
|0
|1941
|13-Apr
|86
|55
|1942
|5-Apr
|78
|58
|1943
|25-Apr
|71
|50
|0.06
|1944
|9-Apr
|66
|55
|0.32
|1945
|1-Apr
|64
|45
|0.16
|1946
|21-Apr
|74
|38
|1947
|6-Apr
|67
|44
|1948
|28-Mar
|40
|25
|0
|0
|1949
|17-Apr
|45
|27
|0
|0
|1950
|9-Apr
|35
|25
|0.37
|0.3
|1951
|25-Mar
|41
|23
|1952
|13-Apr
|66
|51
|0.45
|1953
|5-Apr
|59
|34
|1954
|18-Apr
|70
|45
|1955
|10-Apr
|76
|38
|1956
|1-Apr
|63
|30
|0
|1957
|21-Apr
|80
|59
|0
|1958
|6-Apr
|69
|46
|0.69
|1959
|29-Mar
|50
|28
|0.02
|1960
|17-Apr
|77
|49
|0.15
|1961
|2-Apr
|40
|25
|0
|0
|1962
|22-Apr
|81
|49
|0.16
|1963
|14-Apr
|55
|33
|1964
|29-Mar
|40
|23
|0.06
|0.7
|1965
|18-Apr
|61
|38
|0
|1966
|10-Apr
|50
|26
|0.01
|1967
|26-Mar
|79
|42
|1968
|14-Apr
|74
|49
|0.38
|1969
|6-Apr
|55
|36
|1970
|29-Mar
|40
|25
|0.16
|1.9
|1971
|11-Apr
|73
|30
|1972
|2-Apr
|40
|30
|0.01
|0.1
|1973
|22-Apr
|74
|62
|0.03
|1974
|14-Apr
|78
|45
|0.22
|1975
|30-Mar
|36
|26
|0
|0
|1976
|18-Apr
|84
|50
|1977
|10-Apr
|81
|36
|1978
|26-Mar
|45
|38
|0.7
|1979
|15-Apr
|51
|41
|0
|1980
|6-Apr
|64
|36
|1981
|19-Apr
|59
|43
|0.08
|1982
|11-Apr
|46
|29
|1983
|3-Apr
|46
|39
|0.14
|1984
|22-Apr
|52
|39
|0.83
|1985
|7-Apr
|48
|34
|0.15
|0
|1986
|30-Mar
|82
|50
|1987
|19-Apr
|80
|48
|1988
|3-Apr
|63
|54
|1.38
|1989
|26-Mar
|71
|38
|1990
|15-Apr
|59
|31
|1991
|31-Mar
|50
|24
|0.04
|1992
|19-Apr
|79
|56
|1993
|11-Apr
|69
|35
|0
|1994
|3-Apr
|61
|30
|0.41
|1
|1995
|16-Apr
|72
|46
|0
|1996
|7-Apr
|41
|27
|1997
|30-Mar
|49
|37
|0.18
|1998
|12-Apr
|68
|36
|1999
|4-Apr
|74
|51
|0.06
|2000
|23-Apr
|64
|36
|2001
|15-Apr
|58
|42
|0.3
|2002
|31-Mar
|54
|39
|0.02
|2003
|20-Apr
|76
|57
|0.54
|2004
|11-Apr
|56
|41
|0.01
|2005
|27-Mar
|50
|38
|0
|2006
|16-Apr
|71
|50
|0.09
|2007
|8-Apr
|37
|26
|0
|0
|2008
|23-Mar
|44
|22
|0
|0
|2009
|12-Apr
|56
|30
|2010
|4-Apr
|73
|41
|2011
|24-Apr
|66
|58
|0.52
|2012
|8-Apr
|64
|47
|0.02
|2013
|31-Mar
|56
|42
|0.07
|2014
|20-Apr
|77
|45
|2015
|5-Apr
|62
|36
|2016
|27-Mar
|75
|38
|0.29
|2017
|16-Apr