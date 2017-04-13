COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s the start of this season as the Columbus Clippers prepare to play ball at home on Thursday for the start of 2017 season.

Guests will notice new digital boards up at the concession stands. Those boards will also say the nutritional values of the food you can enjoy at the park.

The 3rd floor at the pavilion is completely renovated with an addition of a new bar.

This is the 9th year at the field here and the final year because come next October the field will be redone. The last several months have been spent resigning the field.

Wes Ganobcik, Clippers Head Groundskeeper says Huntington Park is a high used facility throughout fall so end of October into November the changes will begin.

The AAA Allstar game and the AAA National championship game will be held here in Columbus at Huntington Park in 2018.

