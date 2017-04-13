Kings Island debuts newest roller coaster ‘Mystic Timbers’

MASON, OH (WCMH) — The new ride will be available for visitors when the park opens April 15.

The ride has an abandoned lumber company theme and has 16 airtime hills through wooded terrain and over water along a 3,265-foot-long track. It will go up to 53mph.

Three trains with the lead car design based on a 1960s pickup truck will accommodate 24 passengers each with a capacity of 1,200 riders per hour. Guests must be at least 48 inches tall to ride.

“Mystic Timbers is a story-driven attraction offering a ride experience that is fun, thrilling and memorable for our guests,” Kings Island’s vice-president and general manager Mike Koontz said. “It’s everything a modern day wooden roller coaster should be, and more.”

Mystic Timbers becomes the 16th roller coaster at Kings Island and the park’s fourth made of wood. The addition gives Kings Island a combined total of 18,804 feet of wooden coaster track – the most at any amusement or theme park in the world.