Large shark spotted by spring breakers at Gulf Shores beach

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Some spring breaker saw something they surely didn’t expect this week — a large shark lurking mere yards away off the beach at Gulf Shores.

Kenneth Clark of Forsyth, Georgia, shot the pictures of the close encounter with the shark and posted them to his Facebook page. He says the shark spotting happened near the Seacrest Condos in Gulf Shores.

Shark Spotted At Gulf Shores View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark

Earlier this month, a teenager visiting from Kentucky was bitten by a smaller shark and got 80 stitches in the incident.