Malala becomes honorary Canadian, notes Trudeau’s tattoos

By Published: Updated:
Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, left, is presented with an honorary Canadian citizenship by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Malala Yousafzai is using her honorary Canadian citizenship to call on the country’s leaders to take real action to improve educational opportunities for girls.

The teenage Nobel prize winner spoke to the Canadian Parliament after becoming an honorary citizen Wednesday. She asked lawmakers to make education for girls a top priority when it hosts the G7 summit next year.

Yousafzai was 15 when she shot in the head by Taliban militants in Pakistan in 2012. She was targeted due to her advocacy for women’s education.

Yousafzai was originally scheduled to receive the honor on Oct. 22, 2014, but the ceremony was cancelled after a gunman attacked Canada’s Parliament Hill that day.

The 19-year-old also spoke of her friends’ excitement for her to meet youthful Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She smiled while referencing Trudeau’s tattoos and practice of yoga.

