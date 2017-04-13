Man charged with importing potent drug fentanyl from China

Published:

MASSILLON, OH (AP) – A federal grand jury has indicted an Ohio man for buying the powerful opiate fentanyl from China.

Twenty-nine-year-old Daniel Stolte, of Massillon, was indicted on possession with intent to distribute and importation charges. His attorney couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

A Department of Homeland Security agent’s court affidavit says a package intercepted at the Massillon post office last month contained 100 grams of nearly pure fentanyl, or enough for 1,000 doses. Investigators replaced the fentanyl with bogus drugs and monitored the package when it was delivered to Stolte’s address.

The affidavit says Stolte told agents he bought the drugs for $800 for personal use. Agents suspect Stolte also sold the drug.

Fentanyl has been blamed for an alarming rise in overdose deaths nationwide in the last few years.

