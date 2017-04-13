Man throws cash register at clerk during “temper tantrum” at UDF

WILDER, KY (WCMH) – Police near Cincinnati are looking for a man accused of throwing a “temper tantrum” Tuesday inside of a UDF store.

Police tell WLWT the man was angry because the clerk was making milkshakes for other customers and he got tired of waiting.

Video shows the man shoving a cash register and a shelf full of snacks over the counter and toward the clerk. All the while, he had a child with him.

“Doing that in front of an innocent clerk and then in front of his child, he’s not setting the best example for himself, or his child, or the public,” Wilder officer Chris Vance told WLWT. “I mean, you just can’t do that.”

On Facebook, the Wilder Police Department said they would like to assist him with the “adult version of a TIME OUT.”

Police ask that anyone with information about the suspect call the Campbell County Dispatch Center at 859-292-3622.

