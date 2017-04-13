LEONARDTOWN, MD (WCMH) — In February, Nolan Scully died after battling cancer for more than a year, and his mother’s heartbreaking Facebook post of his last moments have gone viral.

In the post Ruth Scully describes the last days she had with Nolan and the final conversation with her son.

“My angel took a breath, opened his eyes, smiled at me and said ‘I Love You Mommy’, turned his head towards me and at 11:54 pm Sgt. Rollin Nolan Scully passed away as I was singing ‘You are My Sunshine’ in his ear,” she wrote in the post.

Nolan wanted to be remembered as a policeman, to serve a protect others. Now his mother is asking for better funding and research to beat childhood cancer.

“I look at everything he accomplished in 4 short years and can only think of what he could’ve accomplished with a longer life.”

Her post has been shared more than 620 thousand times since she first posted it April 4.