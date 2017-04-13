MOAB has only been dropped in one other place: Northwest Florida

VALPARAISO, FL (WCMH) — The largest non-nuclear bomb ever to be used in combat has only been dropped twice before, and both times were for a test.

The GBU-43/b or MOAB, Massive Ordinance Air Burst bomb, was first tested at Eglin Air Force Base in March of 2003. The 11-ton bomb was dropped on Range 70 at Eglin on March 11, 2003 and then for a second time on November 21, 2003.

It was a massive display of power for the “The Mother Of All Bombs.” The weapon, which weights a massive 21,600 pounds, created a mushroom cloud that could be seen 20 miles away from the blast, according to the Air Force story.

These are the only known uses of the bomb before Thursday’s first-ever combat deployment.

Each MOAB costs around $16 million, according to military information website Deagel. The United States has made 20 of them so far at a cost of $314 million.

