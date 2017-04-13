Mother hopes to open salon for people with disabilities

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN (KARE) A Twin Cities, Minnesota mother launched a fundraising campaign to open a first-of-its-kind salon catering to people who use wheelchairs and people who live with disabilities.

Cat Rongitsch, 38, of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota is a former hairstylist who started a GoFundMe campaign to open what she calls an accessible salon.

The idea was inspired by her daughter Betty, 3, who has developmental challenges associated with a premature birth, and mainly by her stepdaughter Maddie’s journey. The 9-year-old uses a wheelchair due to complications from spina bifida.

