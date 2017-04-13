Nintendo discontinues NES Classic edition

(WCMH) – If you still want an NES Classic Edition, you need to act fast, Nintendo is discontinuing the hard to find console.

Nintendo confirmed to IGN Thursday the last shipments are going out to retailers throughout April.

The console allowed gamers to play older games like Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong.

Nintendo provided the following statement to IGN:

Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year. We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability. We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product.

Nintendo also said they didn’t intend for the console to be a long-term product, but they added extra shipments due to high demand.

The NES Classic was released in November and was plagued by supply issues leading up to Christmas.