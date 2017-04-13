One person dead after crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE CO., OH (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a crash Wednesday night.

It happened in the area of State Route 729 near the West Fork Road intersection in Jasper Township around 10:20pm.

Officials say 25-year-old Daniel Hiser was driving a pickup truck east on SR 729 when he failed to negotiate a curve. He lost control of the vehicle and struck a ditch. The vehicle rolled and partially ejected Hiser.

He was airlifted from the scene to the Kettering Medical Center where he died from his injuries.