Passengers stuck on roller coaster at Six Flags America

PRINCE GEORGES CO., MD (WCMH) — NBC Washington reports about 24 people are stuck on a roller coaster at Six Flags America.

The ride, called Joker’s Jinx, is located in the Gotham area of the theme park.

The park recently opened for the 2017 summer season. Firefighters have begun trying to rescue the people, who are stuck at a bit of an angle.

Click here for video of the roller coaster.

The same number of people were also stuck on Joker’s Jinx in 2014 for several hours.

