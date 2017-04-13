Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney dies at age 84

By Published: Updated:
(Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH, PA (WCMH) – The Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday announced the death of team owner Dan Rooney at the age of 84.

Dan Rooney became team president in 1975, WPXI reported. During his time with the league, he chaired several committees, helped end a players’ strike and had a part in the creation of the salary cap in 1993.

Rooney is also responsible for the “Rooney Rule” which requires teams to consider minority applicants for head coaching positions.

Rooney also served as the US ambassador to Ireland from 2009 until 2012.

PHOTOS: Remembering Dan Rooney

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s