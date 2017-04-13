Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney dies at age 84

PITTSBURGH, PA (WCMH) – The Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday announced the death of team owner Dan Rooney at the age of 84.

Dan Rooney became team president in 1975, WPXI reported. During his time with the league, he chaired several committees, helped end a players’ strike and had a part in the creation of the salary cap in 1993.

Rooney is also responsible for the “Rooney Rule” which requires teams to consider minority applicants for head coaching positions.

Rooney also served as the US ambassador to Ireland from 2009 until 2012.

PHOTOS: Remembering Dan Rooney View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Pittsburgh Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney, right, holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy with NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue after the Steelers' 21-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl XL football gnceame Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) **FILE** In this March 3, 2008 file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney announces the signing of Ben Roethlisberger to an eight year contract extension in Pittsburgh. A deal could be reached within days to sell a majority interest in the Steelers to Stanley Druckenmiller, chairman of Duquesne Capital management, taking control of the NFL franchise away from the Rooney family. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File) ** FILE ** In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney watches his NFL team's football practice in Pittsburgh. On Tuesday, President Barack Obama announced his intent to nominate Rooney as Ambassador to Ireland. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) Pittsburgh Steelers' Larry Foote (50) talks with Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney during the NFL team's practice in Pittsburgh Monday, April 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Pittsburgh Steelers Chairman Emeritus and U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, Dan Rooney, left, talks with Steelers Director of Football Operations Kevin Colbert during the NFL football team's training camp session in Latrobe, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive linemen Max Starks, right and Trai Essex, left, walk with Dan Rooney, chairman emeritus of the Steelers and the U.S. ambassador to Ireland, during the practice session at the NFL football team's training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dennis Dixon (10) talks with Steelers Chairman Emeritus and U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, Dan Rooney during the NFL football team's training camp session in Latrobe, Pa. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) A sergeant with the 110th Special Forces presents Pittsburgh Steelers President Emeritus and U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Dan Rooney, left, a flag that flew over their base in Kabul, Afghanistan before an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Pittsburgh. The special forces soldiers are not permitted to reveal their names. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

