Two injured after southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after two people were shot on Post Oak Court East Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before 9:00 pm.

Police say a group of people were outside a residence on the 3600 block of Post Oak Court East, when unknown suspects fired at them.

Reese Smith was hit on his right side and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Kenya Chandler was hit on his left arm and chest and was also transported in stable condition.

The suspects fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

