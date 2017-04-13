CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Prematurely-born hippopotamus calf Fiona continues to reach milestones in her young life. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden shared video of the cute quadruped in the same indoor pool her parents use.

In the past, Fiona has been in her own, smaller pool–but as she grows, so does the environment she needs! Of course, the adult pools were drained partially for a smaller hippo-sized adventure. The zoo says Fiona will encounter deeper and deeper water “as she masters propelling herself to the surface for air.” She will need to get used to deeper water before she moves to the outdoor habitat.

On Tuesday, the zoo says Fiona is close to 150 pounds–and drinks 64 ounces of formula 5 times a day.