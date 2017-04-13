SACRAMENTO, CA (WCMH/NBC News) — The Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday announced a formal investigation into the actions of one of their officers who was seen slamming a black man to the ground and beating him — all sparked by an alleged case of jaywalking.

In the video, released Monday, it shows the officer confronting Nandi Cain Jr. for allegedly jaywalking. The two then exchange words and the situation quickly escalates.

Bystander Naomi Montaie, who took the video and posted it on Facebook, can be heard screaming, “Oh my God! Why’d you take him down like that? No! That was wrong!”

She says she’s shocked it even happened.

“He grabbed him by the neck, got him on the ground and just started punching him,” said Monttaie. ” Kept punching him and I was like sir -why you hitting him like that?”

In a statement, the Sacramento Police Department said the officer originally “attempted to detain a pedestrian for allegedly unlawfully crossing the street.”

Cain then “questioned the officer’s validity to stop him at which time a violent encounter occurred between the officer and the pedestrian,” the statement continues.

“For an unknown reason, the officer threw the pedestrian to the ground and began striking him in the face with his hand multiple times,” the SPD statement said.

Cain was initially charged with resisting arrest but it was later dropped and he was released, officials said.

He told NBC affiliate KCRA that he thought he was going to die.

“I thought I was going to be like the next Trayvon Martin,” he said. “I felt like they were going to draw a gun out and shoot me in my back or try to break my arms off or something.

“It was supposedly for jaywalking,” Cain said of the initial arrest. “And then, when they put me in handcuffs and they were driving off, I heard them (talk) about they were going to get me for resisting arrest. But as you can see on the video clearly, I didn’t resist at all.”

The police department says it is still reviewing the case.

“The videos of this incident portray actions and behavior that we would consider unacceptable conduct by a Sacramento Police Officer,” the department said.