West Virginia Governor Jim Justice pulls out cow dung during budget announcement

CHARLESTON (WCMH)– During an announcement Thursday about the new budget bill state lawmakers passed, Gov. Jim Justice used a literal pile of cow dung to show how he felt.

The governor, not one to shy away from prop usage, brought in three covered trays for his speech. He uncovered them around the 40:00 minute mark of the live broadcast.

The first two turned out to be a “nothing burger” and “mayonnaise sandwich,” referencing some earlier jokes about the budget plan.

Then, he uncovered the third to show a pile of what he called “bull-you-know-what” on top of a stack of budget papers.

Governor Justice vetoed the bill and said he hopes and prays “the silliness will stop.”

CONFIRMED @WVGovernor uses real cow dung as a prop to show how he feels about Capitol politics. pic.twitter.com/6AFCRHj6yI — Blaine Carragher (@WSAZBlaine) April 13, 2017