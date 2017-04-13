Wisconsin governor cancels Easter egg hunt due to manhunt

By Published:
Joseph Jakubowski

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Gov. Scott Walker has cancelled his annual Easter Egg Hunt because of concerns about safety while authorities search for a fugitive who is suspected of robbing a gun store in southern Wisconsin and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House.

Dozens of police have been searching for Joseph Jakubowski since the gun store was robbed in Janesville on April 4, about 60 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

A statement from Walker and first lady Tonette Walker says the couple is “sad to miss one of our favorite events.”

The hunt had been scheduled for Saturday.

Authorities have urged the public to call with information of his whereabouts but they’re warning people not to approach him because they believe he is armed and dangerous.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s