SPRINGFIELD, OH (WDTN) – There were more than 19 overdoses in the last 24 hours in Springfield, according to Springfield police.

2 NEWS received a call from the Springfield Police Department Captain Friday morning saying the opiods were part of a ‘bad batch’ that has been circulating the area.

According to the Captain there were no fatalities and would like to tell the public that help is available at McKinley Hall in Springfield.