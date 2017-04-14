Ammonia leak closes roadway near Deer Creek State Park

NEW HOLLAND, OH (WCMH) — A hazardous chemical leak has closed a state route near the Pickaway-Fayette County border.

Dispatchers tell NBC4 that a trailer carrying a tank of anhydrous ammonia fell off just before 8pm Friday, causing crews to close State Route 207 in the area of State Route 22, on the southern side of Deer Creek State Park.

Egypt Pike and Crownover Road are also closed in the area until hazmat officials make it to the scene to investigate.

Anhydrous ammonia is a dangerous chemical primarily used by farmers as a fertilizer.