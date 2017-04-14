Arizona HS kicker becomes first female football player to sign with D-II school

By Published:

CHANDLER, AZ (KPNX) Basha High School’s Becca Longo had no idea that she was making history, all by signing her letter of intent to play college football at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado.

“Well, I didn’t know until I heard what Coach Todd was saying — that I had just made history,” Longo said.

“I had no idea that I was. I thought I was signing a piece of paper to play what I love.”

Longo’s believed to be the first female in the country to sign a national college letter of intent to play football at an NCAA Division I or II school. The feeling is overwhelming for Longo.

“It didn’t really hit me until a couple of hours later … I was driving home from work and thought, ‘Wow, did I just do that?'” Longo said.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s