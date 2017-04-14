CHANDLER, AZ (KPNX) Basha High School’s Becca Longo had no idea that she was making history, all by signing her letter of intent to play college football at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado.

“Well, I didn’t know until I heard what Coach Todd was saying — that I had just made history,” Longo said.

“I had no idea that I was. I thought I was signing a piece of paper to play what I love.”

Longo’s believed to be the first female in the country to sign a national college letter of intent to play football at an NCAA Division I or II school. The feeling is overwhelming for Longo.

“It didn’t really hit me until a couple of hours later … I was driving home from work and thought, ‘Wow, did I just do that?'” Longo said.