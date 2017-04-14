Big dog accidentally gets bed that’s too small for him, but enjoys it anyway

ELKHART, IN (InsideEdition.com) — An Indiana dog made the best out of a sleepy situation when his owner accidentally bought him a bed that was just a tad too small.

“My mom had free points to get something so she decided to order another dog bed, since our two dogs share one large bed,” Paeton Mathes told InsideEdition.com. “So she just clicked it, not really looking at the measurements or even price. When it came in it seemed kind of small, so when she opened it, it was a surprise.”

The family decided to put the bed down for the pup, Kenny, anyway.

“As a joke, we put the dog bed on the ground and surprisingly he tried it out,” Mathes said.

Kenny, who is a rescue and had been abused in the past, knows what it means to be grateful and immediately began enjoying his new bed — even if he couldn’t exactly fit on it.

“We don’t expect him to sleep on it,” Mathes said. “However, he enjoys it throughout the day.”

Other dog owners saw the Tweet and then started sharing photos of their big pups also enjoying tiny beds.

But don’t worry. Kenny didn’t have to stay in that little bed for long. Eventually, Big Barker USA sent the family a bigger doggy bed to make sure Kenny was extra comfortable.

