A body has been found in the Ohio River Friday afternoon.

The body was found around 2:30pm by a local fisherman. It was pulled from the river by the Portsmouth Fire Department rescue personnel.

The body was decayed to the point that it is not possible to determine the gender of the body at this time.

The Scioto County coroner took possession of the body and it has been sent for an autopsy.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

