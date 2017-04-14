Bracket rating Granville High School girls created by student

GRANVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A “March Madness” style bracket pitting high school girl against each other based on looks has some students and families in Granville upset.
NBC4’s Matt Edwards spoke with multiple female students who say the bracket has caused emotional consequences for the female students involved. It’s believed the bracket was created by a male student.
“It’s cyberbullying and, to an extent, it’s sexual harassment,” says Allyson Gill-Kibler, a senior at Granville High School, who added she’s seen at least once girl in tears during a discussion of the list.
GHS Principal Matt Durst addressed the school earlier this week regarding the issue and told NBC4 that he hopes the students learn the immense impact their actions can have.
“Just all the normal stresses of adolescence, we don’t need objectification on top that of that. It hurts our confidence and lessens our chances of being successful,” Gill-Kibler added.
Many students say this is not the first time a GHS student has made this type of bracket.

