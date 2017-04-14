BUTLER CO., OH (WCMH) — A southern Ohio sheriff suggested that the United States should drop a bomb on Mexico, targeting drug cartels.

Butler County sheriff Richard Jones tweeted Friday: “I have been saying this for 10 years. Enough is enough. This Moab can b used on Mexican drug cartel. These are good days ahead.”

Jones was referring to the “Mother of All Bombs” that was dropped on ISIS targets in Afghanistan earlier this week.

The sheriff has sparked controversy with his social media posts and comments before, including in March when he said he wants to close businesses that hire illegal immigrants.