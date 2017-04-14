Columbus police arrest woman after she overdoses with baby in gas station bathroom

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police arrested a mother who they said overdosed in a gas station bathroom while her 1-year-old child was with her.

Authorities said, Deasa Smith, 25, entered the Circle K gas station on 2481 Petzinger Road at about 10:30pm Wednesday. Later, medics were called to the scene after someone called 911 to report a person overdosed.

Authorities charged Smith with child endangering.

NBC4 spoke with two women that identified themselves as Smith’s sisters. They said they are aware that Smith has a problem with heroin, and her family has been trying repeatedly to get her the help she needs.

Reporter Rob Sneed is following this story and will have the latest coming up on NBC4 at 5pm. For more stories right now, grab our free news app for iPhone or Android.

