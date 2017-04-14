COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two men who reportedly stole $1,500 worth of electronics from a Target on the far east side.

Police say a man in a peach-colored shirt walked into the electronics department and “hit, kicked & threw items at a case to access Apple products.” When he was unsuccessful, he and another suspect reportedly located a screwdriver and pried the case open.

The suspects stole an iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and iPod Touch. They concealed the items in their clothing and left the store.

Anyone who recognizes either or both suspect is asked to contact Det. Conley in the Columbus Division of Police burglary unit at 614-645-2157 or hconley@columbuspolice.org.