COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a woman who reportedly went to the store for cigarettes Sunday morning and has not been heard from since.

According to 28-year-old Gracie Zonker’s boyfriend, she went to get some cigarettes on April 9 and never returned. Police took the missing persons report at the UDF at 530 Hague Avenue on April 11.

Zonker was last seen wearing a fitted black dress with zip-up tennis shoes. She has green eyes and brown hair, and is 5’2″ and about 125 pounds.