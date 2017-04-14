Finnair pilot feeds babies to help overwhelmed mom traveling with four kids

VANTAA, Finland (InsideEdition.com) — A Finnair pilot came to the aid of an overwhelmed mom flying solo with four kids — two of them babies.

“I have children of my own… so it came natural to me to help this customer with her babies,” said Capt. Tom Nystrom, who was on the flight as a passenger.

The flight crew pitched in to help the mother, who needed an extra lap to hold one of the babies.

“Naturally, one cannot travel with two babies on one’s lap,” flight attendant Ami Niemela wrote on Instagram. “So we had to solve the dilemma of [a] missing lap, otherwise it would have been a no-go for mom and the kids.

“Luckily we had our positioning crew on board and wonderful Tom took the task of being the extra lap,” she said.

When one baby got fussy, he simply handed the child to the mother and picked up the other infant.

She posted a photo of the smiling pilot holding a chubby-cheeked baby and a bottle.

