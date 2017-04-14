Galloway woman and SEPTA escapee indicted in Delaware Co.

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A Delaware County Grand Jury has indicted a Galloway woman and a prison escapee after the two were accused of fleeing police.

According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Jamie Victoria Jarrett, 28, and Troy B.T. Byrd, 28, were indicted on three counts, including failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony.

Prosecutors say Jarret and Byrd, an escaped inmate from the SEPTA Correctional Facility in Nelsonville, were spotted at a gas station on London Road and a chase ensued when law enforcement attempted to take them into custody.

The chased lasted about 14 miles and ended in Union County when Jarret stopped the vehicle.

Jarrett has also been charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a fifth degree felony.

Byrd escaped from the SEPTA Correctional Facility April 1.

No arraignment date has been set for the two.