POWELL (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says 5-year-old koala Barnaby has died.

Barnaby died Thursday evening as the result of torsion, “the twisting of an organ and subsequent loss of blood supply.” It’s a condition that is known to occur in koalas as well as dogs.

The zoo says that despite the efforts of the veterinary team, Barnaby did not survive.

He came to the zoo in Feb. 2015.

The average life expectancy for a koala is 10.1 years, the zoo says.