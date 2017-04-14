Lady Jackets present $100,000 grant to Ronald McDonald House

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Lady Jackets gathered at the Ronald McDonald House Friday to give a $100,000 grant that will help thousands of families.

The money is going towards a new family area that’s currently under construction at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital for families of NICU patients and new babies.

Janelle Foligno said she thinks this new addition to the hospital will be great for families.

“It’s such chaos when you have a child that’s sick, to be able to have a place that is similar to a home type feeling where you can do your laundry you can rest on the couch you could cook a meal as a family”.

The grant combined with The Blue Jackets Foundation includes $30,000 in proceeds from an event the Lady Jackets hosted.

@BlueJacketsNHL Lady Jackets presenting $100,000 check for Ronald McDonald Family Room at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/D5VrFBvy0W — Elyse Chengery (@ElyseChengery) April 14, 2017

Executive Director Dee Anders loved seeing the women come out in support.

“The grant for the family room is tremendous,” she said. “It’s helping us open the family and it’s going to be the first family room in Columbus so we’re really excited about that.”

Anders says the new family room will help 25-30,000 families a year and opens July 10th.

The $100,000 check was presented Friday at the Ronald McDonald house as the Lady Jackets fed families who gathered.

Not only were the wives and girlfriends excited for the new grant, but they are looking forward to Friday’s Blue Jackets game in Pittsburgh. Katie Potkay, who is engaged to Scott Hartnell, said she’s excited for the Jackets to play at home in Nationwide Arena on Sunday.

“This environment’s been amazing to see just the fans come out and support and it’s electric in that arena,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what it’s like on Sunday when we get to play back home.”

“I’m so excited for the game tonight,” added Natalie Malone, Cam Atkinson’s fiancé. “I’m just hoping for a big win on the road so they can come back and fans can be super energized and win some more at home.”