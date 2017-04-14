Large fire breaks out at Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (NBC News) — The Las Vegas strip was lit by more than neon lights late Thursday night.

A fire broke out on the roof of the famed Bellagio hotel, casino, and resort.   Emergency crews say the fire was reported just before 11pm.

The fire shut down traffic on the normally busy Vegas strip.

The stopped traffic complicated firefighter’s efforts to put out the blaze.

“Our guys that work this area of town know these hotels like the back of their hand so actually that help a lot to access pretty quickly,” said Deputy Chief Roy Session with Clark County Fire.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported and no guest were evacuated.

The fire was contained to the exterior roof of a high-end retail section of the building.  Officials are still investigating how exactly the fire started.

