Long Lost Sisters Meet For First Time

By Published:

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) It’s a homecoming like no other, as two sisters meet for the very first time.

After the passing of their father, the two women thought they lost any way to connect with their long-lost sibling, but an online search led them to each other, halfway across the country.

Yvonne Reynolds was born in New York, raised in Florida, and now lives in Indiana.

She knew she had a half-sister, even finding her online nearly five years ago.

“But how do I go about reaching out to her?” questioned Reynolds, too nervous to break the ice.

Meanwhile, her half-sister, Sue Berthaut was living in King William County. Her close friend, Terry, knew how badly she wanted to meet her sister.

Terry was able to find Yvonne, just in time for Christmas.

