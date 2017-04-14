Major COTA service changes coming soon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you regularly ride a COTA bus, you will see some major changes starting May 1st.

The idea according to COTA, is to make it easier to get to and from where you are going while also attracting new riders.

Downtown Columbus is a major hub for people catching and transferring from one bus to another, a destination for many even if they are traveling from one suburb to another. In two weeks, routes will be simplified in an attempt to be more responsive to rider’s needs, and the changing dynamics of Columbus and the surrounding suburbs.

The biggest changes are more direct routes, less time between buses on main routes and expanded weekend service including cross-town routes.

But depending on the bus riders NBC4 spoke with, some said they will like the new routes, but others won’t.

“Oh I think that would be wonderful, I think it would save a lot of time,” said Sherry Carter, from Pataskala. She said it takes her an hour and a half to travel to her destination every day. She was crocheting blankets for her grand-daughters while riding the bus.

“Maybe for others, but where I live my route now brings me straight downtown. What I am to understand is after May when I catch my bus, I have to catch another bus to get downtown, so it is backwards for me,” said Felicia Snell.

COTA President Curtis Stitt said this is the biggest review of their transportation system in its 43-year history.

“It will mean better service, the ability to have buses arrive more frequently on more lines and the ability to reach more job locations,” Stitt said.

Come May 1st there will be more cross-town service from suburb to suburb without having to come downtown to .transfer buses. Stitt used himself as an example; he said he lives near Livingston Ave. and Brice Rd. “To get to Easton I have to take a bus downtown and transfer to go back out to Easton.” Under this system I will have a bus that can take me due north through Gahanna and to Easton,” he said. Stitt calls that route a cross-town service.

“Better connections to more places when people need it. The other thing that is interesting about this service is we will be providing the same service on Saturday and Sunday,” said Stitt.

Another improvement main-route buses every 15 minutes.

“I think that would be great because in the Winter time it is so cold, and I have to wear four layers just to stand and wait on the bus,” Carter said.

60,000 people ride a COTA bus every day in Central Ohio, which Stitt said equated to 18.8 million trips in 2016 on fixed routes and mainstream service. COTA hopes to grow those numbers after implementing a comprehensive review of the entire system.

Tap here for more information about the new routes.