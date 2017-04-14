Man charged with killing 81-year-old, setting fire to cover it up

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has arrested 42-year-old Rickey Skinner in the murder of a south Columbus resident.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:29am, Tuesday, March 28, emergency crews were called to 265 Southard Drive on the report of a man who was “on fire.”

When medics arrived on scene they found Ricky Skinner, 42 and another man in front of the residence suffering from significant burns to portions of their bodies.

Both were taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

After searching the residence, firefighters found 81-year-old Joseph McDowell dead from an apparent homicide not related to the fire.

Police have charged Skinner with murder. They say he is recovering in the hospital but will be arrested when he is medically cleared.